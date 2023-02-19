Robert Kraft Invites Duxbury Fire Department to Gillette Stadium

The Duxbury Fire Department was seen at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, but it wasn't for an emergency call.

Duxbury Fire Chief Rob Reardon took to Twitter on Sunday to share photos of his visit to Gillette Stadium with his staff, who were personally invited to the stadium by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Pictures show Kraft shaking hands with Reardon, and posing for a photo with Duxbury fire department staff.

"We both have teams," Reardon said in the tweet. "Mr. Kraft understood our team had been through a challenging time. The compassion and sincerity that Mr. Kraft showed to the Duxbury Fire Department will never be forgotten. He is a leader on and off the field."

The visit comes after a difficult call for the department. First responders in Duxbury have received counseling for what they saw at a local home where three children were killed and their mother was hospitalized for a suicide attempt. The mother is facing charges in the deaths, prosecutors have said.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741 anytime.