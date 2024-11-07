Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree cutting in western Mass.: Watch live

The iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be cut down on Thursday morning.

This year's Norway Spruce is in West Stockbridge in western Massachusetts.

It's the first time in nearly 70 years that a Massachusetts tree has been selected. The 74-foot-tall, 43-foot-diameter, 11-ton tree is being donated by the Albert family.

The tree will be brought to Manhattan by flatbed truck and is expected to arrive in New York City this Saturday, where it will be lit during the annual "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" special on Wednesday, Dec. 4, airing on NBC10 Boston.