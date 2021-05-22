Local

Rockland

Rockland 3-Alarm Fire Displaces 10 Residents

Ten people, including six adults and four children, have been displaced by the fire

By Alec Greaney

rockland fire
Courtesy of Erin Cotton

Flames broke out at a multi-family home in Rockland, Massachusetts, Saturday afternoon, authorities say.

The fire appeared to engulf second and third floor front porches and rose to the roof of the three-story house on Pacific St. The fire was knocked down by 4:15 p.m., according to Brockton fire, who assisted Rockland in extinguishing the blaze.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Ten people, including six adults and four children, have been displaced by the fire, according to the Red Cross of Massachusetts.

Local

Massachusetts 15 mins ago

COVID Positivity Rate Dips Below 1% in Mass., as 405 New Cases, 5 Deaths Reported

Limerick 1 hour ago

Maine Motorcyclist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

"We will offer comfort, financial assistance and long-term recovery services," the Red Cross said in a statement.

Fire officials have not reported any injuries, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

This article tagged under:

RocklandfireBrockton Fire
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us