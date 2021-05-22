Rockland 3-Alarm Fire Displaces 10 Residents

Flames broke out at a multi-family home in Rockland, Massachusetts, Saturday afternoon, authorities say.

The fire appeared to engulf second and third floor front porches and rose to the roof of the three-story house on Pacific St. The fire was knocked down by 4:15 p.m., according to Brockton fire, who assisted Rockland in extinguishing the blaze.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Ten people, including six adults and four children, have been displaced by the fire, according to the Red Cross of Massachusetts.

"We will offer comfort, financial assistance and long-term recovery services," the Red Cross said in a statement.

Fire officials have not reported any injuries, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.