Woman rescued from burning home in Rockland

A woman was rescued from a burning home in Rockland, Massachusetts, Friday morning.

The fire occurred around 3:31 a.m. on Vernon Street, the Rockland Fire Department said.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they encountered heavy flames coming from the back of the home, according to officials.

Most of the residents were able to get out of the home, but they noticed someone was missing, officials said. Firefighters then went back in and rescued the woman from the living room.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The woman, whose name wasn't immediately released, was taken to the hospital. Her condition wasn't known.

The fire chief says the weather made it tough to fight the flames, so they called in a third-alarm to bring in some backup.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.