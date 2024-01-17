Rockport

Rockport fire leaves 3 injured, including police officer

A house fire in Rockport, Massachusetts, sent multiple people to the hospital Wednesday, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear

NBC10 Boston

Three people, including a police officer, were injured after a fire broke out Wednesday at a home in Rockport, Massachusetts.

The fire began on the second floor of a house on Phillips Avenue, fire officials said.

An officer and two other people were injured in the fire, according to authorities. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear, but at least two people were taken to a hospital.

There was heavy damage to the home, but officials say it is not a total loss.

The Rockport Fire Department said the cold weather made it difficult to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Rockport
