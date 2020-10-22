Local

Rocky Mountain National Park Closed as Wildfire Explodes Across Colorado

Forecasters predicted more dangerous fire conditions

Jessy Ellenberger made this photo from the deck of her home north of Granby, Colo., just before sunset on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Residents in and around a gateway town to Rocky Mountain National Park have evacuated and the park was closed after one of several fires burning in northern Colorado exploded late Wednesday. The damage to the Grand Lake area from the East Troublesome Fire was not clear as of Thursday morning.
Jessy Ellenberger via AP

Officials closed the Rocky Mountain National Park to visitors on Thursday after a wildfire exploded across Colorado and forecasters predicted more dangerous fire conditions across the region.

The park, which spans the Continental Divide and is one of the most visited national parks in the country, was closed after the blaze — known as the East Troublesome Fire — burned across 100,000 acres on Wednesday, incident commander Noel Livingston said during a morning briefing.

An afternoon briefing was canceled because of an evacuation order, officials said. 

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

