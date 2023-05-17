Watchdog Finds Rollins Violated Hatch Act in ‘Extraordinary Breach of Public Trust'

U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins violated the federal Hatch Act, which limits political activities of federal employees, involving an "an extraordinary breach of public trust by a senior government official," according to a government watchdog report released Wednesday.

Rollins is accused of leaking information from the Department of Justice to influence the election of the position she vacated to become Massachusetts' top federal prosecutor, the Suffolk County's district attorney, and of attending a political fundraiser while working in her official capacity and with a government-owned vehicle.

Among other allegations in the inspector general's 161-page report are soliciting and accepting 30 free tickets to a Boston Celtics game and accepting payment from a sports and entertainment agency for travel and means.

Special Counsel Henry Kerner's report found that the leak of information about the district attorney's race, in which she opposed eventual victor Kevin Hayden, "was an extraordinary breach of public trust by a senior government official, which threatens to erode confidence in the integrity of federal law enforcement actions." It called the violation among "the most egregious Hatch Act violations" the Office of Special Counsel has ever investigated.

Read the report here:

Rollins' lawyer announced on Tuesday that she will resign as U.S. attorney, saying she didn't want to become a distraction amid the investigation. In the statement, the lawyer said, "After the dust settles and she resigns, Rachael will make herself available to answer questions."

Hayden's office didn't immediately provide a comment to NBC10 Boston on Wednesday morning.

Rachael Rollins was officially sworn in as the 55th U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts on Friday.

Rollins rose to prominence as the Suffolk County district attorney, which oversees Boston, Revere, Chelsea and Winthrop, as a progressive prosecutor. After President Joe Biden tapped her to be U.S. attorney, the Senate deadlocked on approving the appointment, which eventually required Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote.

After news of her resignation broke on Tuesday, Rollins opponent Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., noted in a statement he'd "warned Democratic senators that Rachael Rollins wasn’t only a pro-criminal ideologue, but also had a history of poor judgment and ethical lapses."

Massachusetts' senators, Democrats Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, said in a statement that "Rollins has for years dedicated herself to the people of Massachusetts and equal justice under the law," and adding that they respected her decision to resign.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.