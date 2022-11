There's been a crash Tuesday morning that's causing delays in the Westwood, Massachusetts area of Interstate 95 northbound.

The crash happened between exits 27 and 28, and involved a rollover, according to Massachusetts State Police.

#MAtraffic : Troopers on scene of a 2 car crash with roll over 95NB between exits 27 and 28. Westwood fire on scene. 2 parties transported to the hospital. The BDL and two left lanes are taken at this time. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/pFN0biaTZJ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 22, 2022

Massachusetts State Police and Westwood Fire are on the scene.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Drivers are being told to expect delays.