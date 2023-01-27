Rollover Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Delays on I-495 in Lawrence

There's been a crash Friday morning along Interstate 495 northbound in Lawrence, Massachusetts, which has led to serious injuries and traffic delays in the area.

Aerial images captured over the scene showed a vehicle in the median of the highway completely flipped over. It happened near Route 114.

Rollover Crash with serious injuries in #Lawrence on I-495-NB at RT 114. Two left lanes closed NB. Expect delays in the area. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 27, 2023

Two left lanes were closed on the northbound side of the interstate as of around 8 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Emergency crews, including firefighters and Massachusetts State Police were on scene.

Serious injuries are being reported by MassDOT.

Drivers should expect delays.