Rollover crash closes I-293 northbound lanes in Manchester

A rollover crash caused delays on Interstate 293 in Manchester, New Hampshire, Sunday night.

New Hampshire State Police said around 8:15 p.m. that all northbound lanes at Exit 5 were closed due to the crash.

Traffic was being rerouted through Granite Street and back onto I-293, and drivers were told they should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible.

Around 9 p.m., police said all lanes had reopened.

Further details on the crash have not been provided, including whether or not anyone is injured. Troopers were on scene investigating.