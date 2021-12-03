Local

Rollover Crash in Braintree, Traffic Being Diverted

Elm Street eastbound is closed, Braintree police said, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Several vehicles were involved in a rollover crash Friday night in Braintree, Massachusetts, forcing drivers to seek alternate routes during the evening rush hour.

Braintree police responded to the crash on Elm Street at Adams Street. Elm Street eastbound is closed, police said, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

At least one fire truck was on scene, as well as several officers.

Braintree police shared a picture from the scene, showing at least three vehicles damaged, with one on its side.

No other information was immediately available, including any word on potential injuries.

