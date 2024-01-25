Rollover crash on I-195 in RI shuts down two lanes, causes major traffic

A rollover crash on Interstate 195 in East Providence, Rhode Island, prompted two lanes to close and caused major traffic, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The crash happened at about 10:15 a.m. Thursday near the Taunton Avenue exit, Rhode Island State Police said.

A car in the left lane tried to move over into the middle lane, when it hit a truck, WJAR reported. The crash caused the car to spin and rollover.

The driver of the car, only identified as a woman, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries, state police said.

The center and right lanes were blocked off for over an hour, according to WJAR.