Rhode Island

Rollover crash on I-195 in RI shuts down two lanes, causes major traffic

The driver of the car, only identified as a woman, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries, state police said

By Anthony Vega

WJAR-TV

A rollover crash on Interstate 195 in East Providence, Rhode Island, prompted two lanes to close and caused major traffic, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The crash happened at about 10:15 a.m. Thursday near the Taunton Avenue exit, Rhode Island State Police said.

A car in the left lane tried to move over into the middle lane, when it hit a truck, WJAR reported. The crash caused the car to spin and rollover.

The driver of the car, only identified as a woman, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries, state police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The center and right lanes were blocked off for over an hour, according to WJAR.

More Rhode Island news

Rhode Island 2 hours ago

Want to get back at your ex this Valentine's Day? RISPCA can help you with a ‘stinky retripootion'

Rhode Island 3 hours ago

Safe containing child's ashes stolen from RI home, police say

Rhode Island Jan 23

Rl transportation officials say key bridge may need to be completely demolished

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us