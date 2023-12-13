Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-93 in Stoneham

A vehicle rolled over on Interstate 93 in Stoneham, Massachusetts, Wednesday morning, leaving an unknown number of fatalities, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. on I-93 north at exit 25, causing two lanes to shut down, the Department of Transportation said.

Three cars were involved in the crash, the Stonham Fire Department said.

State police said someone was thrown from the car but didn't provide further information.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.