The roof collapsed at a single family home that was fully engulfed in flames Wednesday morning in Braintree, Massachusetts.

The Granite Street home is a bit set back behind foliage, but heavy smoke and large flames could be seen through trees. The intense heat made the job more difficult for firefighters.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts was on scene, where two adults are displaced, to offer assistance.

#GreaterBoston Red Cross responding to a SFF- Single Family Fire in #Braintree where 2 adults and no children are reportedly displaced. We will offer comfort, financial assistance, and long-term recovery services. — RedCrossMA (@RedCrossMA) June 30, 2021

No further information was immediately available.