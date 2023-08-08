Roof worker killed in Vermont after hitting power line with metal ladder

A man doing roof work on a Vermont apartment building was killed when he struck a power line with a metal ladder on Sunday morning.

The victim, 25-year-old Casey Driver, of Derby, was performing roof work for Vincent's Carpentry of Derby around 11:15 a.m. Sunday on a 3-story apartment building on Route 5 in Burke when he struck a high-tension power line with a metal ladder, causing an electric shock that led him to fall 25-30 feet from the roof, state police said.

Driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police and the Vermont Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating the incident.

No further information was released.