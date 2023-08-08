Local

Vermont

Roof worker killed in Vermont after hitting power line with metal ladder

Casey Driver, 25, of Derby, was pronounced dead at the scene

By Marc Fortier

NECN

A man doing roof work on a Vermont apartment building was killed when he struck a power line with a metal ladder on Sunday morning.

The victim, 25-year-old Casey Driver, of Derby, was performing roof work for Vincent's Carpentry of Derby around 11:15 a.m. Sunday on a 3-story apartment building on Route 5 in Burke when he struck a high-tension power line with a metal ladder, causing an electric shock that led him to fall 25-30 feet from the roof, state police said.

Driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police and the Vermont Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating the incident.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further information was released.

More Vermont stories

Brattleboro 24 hours ago

Death of man found in woods in Brattleboro, Vt. ruled a homicide

Vermont Aug 7

Mass. gymnastics coach facing voyeurism charges out of Vt.

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us