Roslindale Building With Polling Place, RMV Closed Indefinitely

A building in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood that houses a polling place and a Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles location will be closed until further notice.

A pipe burst overnight between Wednesday and Thursday at the Roslindale Community Center at 6 Cummins Highway, causing substantial water damage on all floors, the facility said on its website. The building will be closed indefinitely, and all programs have been suspended.

The Massachusetts Elections Division told NBC10 Boston that it was aware of the situation and had inspected the building. Department officials are hopeful that the building will be able to accommodate voters for the March 3 primary election, but alternative locations are being considered.

The RMV at 4210 Washington Street is around the corner on the other side of the community center. The registry said in a statement Friday that the Roslindale Customer Service Center would also be closed indefinitely, citing a facility issue that occurred Thursday morning.

"We are sorry for this inconvenience to our customers and will appreciate everyone's patience as we work with the City of Boston to understand the longer term service implications," Jamey Tesler, the acting registrar, said in a statement. "Due to this facility issue, the Roslindale RMV will remain temporarily closed, and we encourage customers who need a transaction done in-person to do so at a nearby location, or at a nearby AAA office if the customer is a member of AAA."

The RMV recommended alternative locations in Watertown and Braintree, as well as the Boston Service Center at the Haymarket MBTA station.

The community center is also home to the Tiny Tots Preschool, as well as multiple after-school programs programs for teens.