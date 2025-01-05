Investigation underway after woman found dead in Roslindale home

A woman was found dead at a home in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police, who confirmed a death investigation is underway.

Detectives responded around 10:06 a.m. to 20 Cohasset Street after a woman in her 20s was found deceased, police said. Her name has not been released at this time, and police haven't said how she died.

Further details were not immediately available.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Massachusetts State Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office for more information.

An investigation is active and ongoing.