Boston

Investigation underway after woman found dead in Roslindale home

Boston police announced a death investigation at 20 Cohasset Street in Roslindale

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A woman was found dead at a home in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police, who confirmed a death investigation is underway.

Detectives responded around 10:06 a.m. to 20 Cohasset Street after a woman in her 20s was found deceased, police said. Her name has not been released at this time, and police haven't said how she died.

Further details were not immediately available.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Massachusetts State Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office for more information.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us