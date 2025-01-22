Boston

Water service disrupted as hydrant valve failure floods street in Roslindale

While initially reported as a water main break, crews later determined the issue was actually a failure of a 6-inch hydrant gate valve head

By Thea DiGiammerino

Ice on the streets as crews repair a failed hydrant valve in Roslindale on Wednesday.
NBC10 Boston

A valve break flooded the street in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood Wednesday, cutting off water service to dozens of customers as crews worked to make repairs.

It happened near the intersection of Catherine Street and Bourne Street, according to Boston Water & Sewer. The water quickly froze in the bitter cold, leaving icy conditions as crews worked to make repairs. While initially reported as a water main break, crews later determined it was actually a failure of a 6-inch hydrant gate valve head.





Some 50 services are affected, according to the agency's post on X. Water service will be restored as soon as crews make the repair.

The cause of the failure was not immediately clear. Low temperatures were in the single digits in Boston Wednesday morning.

