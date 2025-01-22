Water service disrupted as hydrant valve failure floods street in Roslindale

A valve break flooded the street in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood Wednesday, cutting off water service to dozens of customers as crews worked to make repairs.

It happened near the intersection of Catherine Street and Bourne Street, according to Boston Water & Sewer. The water quickly froze in the bitter cold, leaving icy conditions as crews worked to make repairs. While initially reported as a water main break, crews later determined it was actually a failure of a 6-inch hydrant gate valve head.

NBC10 Boston Crews work to repair a hydrant valve that flooded the street in Roslindale.

Some 50 services are affected, according to the agency's post on X. Water service will be restored as soon as crews make the repair.

The cause of the failure was not immediately clear. Low temperatures were in the single digits in Boston Wednesday morning.