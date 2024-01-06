Multi-car crash temporarily closes route 1 northbound in Peabody

Part of Route 1 in Peabody, Massachusetts, was temporarily shut down Saturday night due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said at 5:15 p.m. that three cars were involved in the crash on Route 1 northbound at the Jug Handle.

All northbound lanes were closed, and traffic was being detoured onto the southbound side of the highway. Emergency vehicles and tow trucks were on scene, and delays were expected.

Shortly after 6 p.m., MassDOT said all travel lanes were open.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

MassDOT is increasing salt and treating the roads in the area due to an onset of black ice, a transportation spokesperson told NBC10 Boston. It was not immediately clear if black ice caused this crash.

Residents across the eastern U.S., particularly in New England, are gassing up snow blowers, dusting off shovels and gearing up for a wintry mix of precipitation as a potent storm system bringing snow, freezing rain and ice bears down on the region. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Other details were not immediately available, including any possible injuries.