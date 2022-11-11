Local

Saugus

Route 1 Northbound in Saugus Closed After Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer

Route 1 North is closed between Lynn Fells Parkway and Walnut Street, creating significant delays for drivers

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A crash involving a tractor trailer and a car has closed traffic on Route 1 northbound in Saugus Friday morning.

The crash happened not too far from the corner of Walnut Street. Cars are being diverted through a parking lot to get through.

There was significant damage to both the SUV and tractor-trailer involved in the wreck. The SUV had been towed away as of 7 a.m., but emergency crews continued work on the truck.

Crews are also dealing with a fuel spill due to the crash.

Southbound traffic is moving along fine, but Route 1 North is closed between Lynn Fells Parkway and Walnut Street. There are significant backups all the way to Main Street.

Drivers should avoid that area. There are significant backups.

More Saugus Stories

antisemitism Sep 13

Saugus Police Condemn Hate Speech After ‘Hateful' Banner Displayed Over Route 1

Massachusetts Aug 19

Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Closes Through Sunday Amid Brush Fires

This article tagged under:

SaugusRoute 1traffic alert
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us