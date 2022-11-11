Route 1 Northbound in Saugus Closed After Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer

A crash involving a tractor trailer and a car has closed traffic on Route 1 northbound in Saugus Friday morning.

The crash happened not too far from the corner of Walnut Street. Cars are being diverted through a parking lot to get through.

There was significant damage to both the SUV and tractor-trailer involved in the wreck. The SUV had been towed away as of 7 a.m., but emergency crews continued work on the truck.

Crews are also dealing with a fuel spill due to the crash.

Tractor trailer crash in #Saugus on US-1-NB near the Continental Restaurant. US-1 NB is currently closed. Seek alt route. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 11, 2022

Southbound traffic is moving along fine, but Route 1 North is closed between Lynn Fells Parkway and Walnut Street. There are significant backups all the way to Main Street.

Drivers should avoid that area. There are significant backups.