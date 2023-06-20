Local

Manchester-by-the-Sea

Route 128 closes in Manchester-by-the-Sea for medical helicopter landing after crash

By Matt Fortin

Route 128 in Manchester-by-the-Sea was closed down in both directions on Tuesday morning as a medical helicopter landed in the wake of a crash, according to transportation officials.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation first reported the wreck at around 7:50 a.m. near mile marker 51, saying that one vehicle was involved and someone was seriously hurt.

Both sides of the highway were closed after 8 a.m. to make way for a medical helicopter, MassDOT reported. By a little after 8:30 a.m., the highway was reported to be reopened.

Additional information was not immediately available.

