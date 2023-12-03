Route 129 rotary closed following serious crash in Reading

A serious crash in Reading, Massachusetts, has closed down the Route 129 rotary on Sunday afternoon, impacting both Reading and Wakefield.

Just after 3 p.m., Reading police asked drivers to avoid the area, saying this shutdown would affect Route 128 and Interstate 95.

Further details about the crash were not released, including any possible injuries.

Photos shared by the police department on Facebook show a downed pole that appears to have been snapped in half, with wires hanging low across the roadway.