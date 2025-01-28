Route 1A southbound remains closed in East Boston a day after bus crash

A stretch of Route 1A southbound remained closed Tuesday morning in East Boston, 24 hours after a bus crash brought utility wires down on the busy corridor.

The road was closed in both directions for much of the day Monday following the crash. By around 2:45 p.m., McClellan Highway reopened in the outbound direction, but inbound toward Boston remained closed.

Boston police said Monday night that the road would remain closed at Boardman Street on Tuesday, and to expect impacts on the morning commute.

Drivers have been asked to find an alternate route.

Traffic on Monday was being diverted through East Boston neighborhoods, with travel impacts reaching neighboring communities Chelsea and Revere.

During Monday morning's crash, a bus brought down five utility poles and four transformers. Well over a thousand Eversource customers lost power following that crash, but their electricity was restored within hours.

The bus was carrying passengers to Logan Airport. A couple of people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.