Plymouth

Woman dies after crash involving DOT truck in Plymouth, Conn.

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A woman has died in a crash involving a CT Department of Transportation (DOT) truck in Plymouth and Route 72 remains closed hours later.

DOT officials said Route 72, or Poland Brook Road, is closed from North Main Street to Preston Road.

Judd Road is also closed at Route 72, and Bemis Street is being detoured onto Smith Street.

Fire officials told NBC Connecticut that a woman died in the crash. Her identity has not yet been released.

The accident was reported around 3:55 p.m. and four vehicles were involved, police said.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. State police are assisting with the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

