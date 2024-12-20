Boston

Woman killed by car in Roxbury is identified

The driver stayed at the scene and has cooperated with investigators; no charges have been issued, prosecutors said

Boston police say traffic will be impacted Wednesday morning after a deadly pedestrian crash on Tremont Street in lower Roxbury.
The woman who was killed when she was hit by a car at a major Boston intersection on Wednesday has been identified.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Friday that she was Diva Helena Pina de Carvalho, 39.

Carvalho was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit at the intersection of Malcolm X Boulevard and Tremont Street in Roxbury, prosecutors said. Police were called about 5:48 a.m.

The driver stayed at the scene and has cooperated with investigators; no charges have been issued, but the incident remains under investigation, according to prosecutors.

The incident in front of the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center caused heavy traffic delays Wednesday morning.

