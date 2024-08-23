Man accused of peeping in Roxbury is a level 3 sex offender, prosecutors say

A man accused of peeping through a window in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood has been identified as a level 3 sex offender with a lengthy history of similar offenses.

John Furr, 26, is suspected of peering into a bathroom window on Devon Street around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Court documents describe a lengthy criminal history, including an open child rape case and several other peeping Tom cases.

Furr was already out on bail awaiting trial for a statutory rape case. He is accused of raping a 14-year-old in 2021, when he was 22 years old. He was also accused in five peeping incidents in 2018, including one at the South Shore Plaza where a woman said he stuck his phone under a dressing room door as she was changing.

He was arrested by the Youth Violence Strike Force on Thursday on a warrant for sexual surveillance and trespassing. In Suffolk Superior Court Friday, Furr's bail in the rape case was revoked and he is scheduled for a competency hearing on Monday. He will not face additional charges for peering through the window until after that hearing.