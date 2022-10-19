Roxbury Shooting Leaves Teen Injured

A teenager was injured Wednesday evening in a shooting in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

Police responded just after 7 p.m. to find the victim shot on Rockland Street. Authorities blocked off that road as well as Sherman Street while they investigated.

A person could be seen being escorted in handcuffs by officers, but police did not confirm that any arrests had been made.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Department. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS.