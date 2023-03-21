Local

Roxbury

Roxbury Teenager Reported Missing, Hasn't Been Seen Since Friday Night

By Matt Fortin

Boston Police Department

Police in Boston have issued a missing person alert for a teenager from Roxbury.

Kanna Darius Hunt was last seen at around 8:30 p.m. Friday night in the area of Crawford Street, according to the Boston Police Department.

Hunt is described as being around 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and wearing a jacket, blue jeans and blue Crocs. She's a student at Higginson Lewis School and could be around Warren Street or Washington Street.

Anyone with information regarding Kanna’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or call detectives at 617-343-4275.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Roxbury News

Boston Police Department Mar 17

Man Arrested in Connection With Double Shooting in Roxbury

Roxbury Mar 8

Boston Detectives Work to Identify Man Suspected of Breaking and Entering in Roxbury

This article tagged under:

Roxbury
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us