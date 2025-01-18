2 people injured in hit-and-run crash in Roxbury, police say

Two pedestrians, one who is a minor, were struck by a vehicle in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Saturday night, and police are searching for the driver, who fled.

Boston police say officers responded to 1829 Washington Street around 8:30 p.m. for a report of two people hit by a vehicle. Both victims were taken to the hospital, and police say one of them sustained serious injuries in the crash. There was no word on their condition.

Police haven't released any information on the vehicle involved, saying only that the driver did not stay at the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.

An investigation is active and ongoing.