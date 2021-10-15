2 People Hurt When Pipe Ruptures at Boston Steam Plant

Two people were injured when a steam pipe ruptured in a nine-story steam plant on Kneeland Street in Boston on Friday morning.

The incident was reported around 9:45 a.m. at the Vicinity Energy steam plant, which generates electricity for the electric grid. Steam from the plant also travels through underground pipes to heat about 250 client buildings across the city.

At approximately 9:45 Companies are working at 165 Kneeland St. A ruptured steam pipe in the 9 story steam plant. A 2nd alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/nTTMqg9DEq — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 15, 2021

Fire officials said two workers were taken to area hospitals with steam burns and possible inhalation injuries. They are both expected to survive.

"One worker has been released and the second appears to have suffered burns on his arm," read a statement from Vicinity Energy that also noted that the rupture never posed a safety risk to the public.

"Vicinity Energy will thoroughly investigate the cause of the leak," the statement concluded.

Heavy steam could be seen pouring from the top floor windows.

Firefighters were to stay out of the building until the steam leak was isolated. The gas to the building was shut off from the outside.

This is the second time in two weeks Boston fire has responded to the plant. Firefighters were called to the building on the evening of Oct. 4 for a fire that had spread to multiple floors. No injuries were reported in that incident.