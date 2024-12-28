Rutland

Rutland Fire Department mourns passing of firefighter's wife and children

"We kindly ask that you consider making a donation through the PFFM Charitable Foundation." the department added.

The Rutland Fire Department is asking for donations to the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts Association after a firefighter's wife and 2 children passed away.

"The Chief of the Department regrets to announce the sudden passing of firefighter Patrick Sullivan's wife, Ciara, age 30, along with their 11-day-old twins, James and Elizabeth." wrote the Rutland Fire Department on social media.

