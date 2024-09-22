Ryan Reynolds surprises boy battling cancer with visit to Mass. General Hospital

MGH said 8-year-old Nash and his family will cherish this hospital visit from Ryan Reynolds forever

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

There was a very special visitor at Massachusetts General Hospital this week -- "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds made a stop in Boston to see a young boy battling a rare form of cancer.

The visit became a reality when the Nash's mother sent Reynolds a picture of her son wearing a radiation mask that was decorated to look like "Deadpool." After receiving the photo, Reynolds made arrangements to surprise the 8-year-old on Friday.

During their visit, Reynolds and Nash took a selfie together with the radiation mask.

MGH said in a Facebook post Nash, who is at Mass General for Children and Mass General Cancer Center for treatment of rhabdomyosarcoma, considers Reynolds a beloved superhero, comedian and now friend.

Nash was also surprised with a FaceTime from actor Hugh Jackman, who plays Deadpool's friend Wolverine.

MGH shared a video on Facebook that captured the excitement when Nash met Reynolds -- a moment that Nash and his family will cherish forever.

