Salem church group has been in Israel since day before Hamas' attack

Dozens of members of a church group from Salem, Massachusetts, are looking to get out of Israel after their trip coincided with Hamas' invasion.

Each moment that goes by is heavy for Nathaly Baez, knowing all she can do is wait for her mother to come home.

"It's hard, especially with social media, where they put all these videos of all these things that are going on," she said. "I just try to skip that and not think of the bad."

Her mother is among 32 parishioners from the Immaculate Conception Church who traveled to Israel Friday to tour holy sites.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

NBC10 Boston spoke to parishioner Mary Martinez, who was with the group in Nazareth Tuesday.

"We saw the missiles and explosions, but they were far from us," Martinez said in Spanish. "We got out of there and yesterday evacuated to come here."

"There are a lot of people panicking, and some don't want to go outside," she continued. "Most of us are calm, confident in God, that we will leave here."

The congregation has been in touch with Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Massachusetts, about their situation.

"We have a very good relationship with the State Department and we're exercising those connections right now to make sure that they're safe while they're in Israel and also have a expeditious route home," Moulton said. "I've been speaking with the leader of the group this morning and via email and he's looking at options to take them out through Jordan or Turkey."

"Once they are here and we see all 30 of them and they are here, nice and safe, then that will be a relief and a chapter to close," said Baez. "This is what we are all hoping for."