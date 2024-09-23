‘Keep Salem magical:' Visitors asked to be respectful during busy October season

A record 1.2 million visitors are expected in Salem, Massachusetts, for the Halloween season and officials are asking them all to show respect - and also to avoid driving in.

Halloween is a tradition in the city. The community of 44,000 people saw an average of 65,000 visitors on the weekends last season, Mayor Dominick Pangallo said at a press conference Monday. Officials stress that visitors should use public transportation, including the commuter rail, ferry or free shuttles from satellite parking lots. For perspective, there are only 4,000 public parking spaces in the city - simply not enough space for everyone to drive.

The MBTA will be running additional commuter rail service and offering discounted rates for visitors heading to Salem. The regular 150-seat ferry will also be replaced with a larger one on weekends to accommodate the influx of visitors.

This year the city will be deploying new technology to help manage the traffic and parking crunch, including license plate readers to track down violators parking in resident-only areas.

"Salem is not a theme park or a movie set, it's our home," Pangallo said. "We invite our visitors to help us keep Salem magical. Enjoy your visit, but be respectful.”

Extra police patrols, including help from other local departments and Massachusetts State Police, will be out to manage traffic and general safety. Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller said that last year drunk driving was a particular problem, so some patrols will be dedicated specifically to crack down on that behavior.

There will be a series of road closures and parking bans for events throughout the month of October. These are subject to change whenever officials deem it necessary for public safety. You can see a list below, but for the most up-to-date information, visit the City of Salem’s Facebook page, its X page, or download the My Salem MA app for real-time updates.

Officials also say you should prepare for a visit, including buying tickets and making dining reservations ahead of time whenever possible.

The Witch City is already getting in the Halloween spirit.

Road closures and parking bans

Halloween on Oct. 31

Downtown Salem streets will close to all traffic no later that 4 p.m.

Essex Street at Crombie Street and Barton Square to Union Street

Washington Street from New Derby Street to Bridge Street, Federal Street from St. Peter’s Street to North Street

Washington Square North and West from Essex Street to Brown Street,

Hawthorne Boulevard, Derby Street,

Route 1A,

Congress Street near Pickering Wharf,

Charter Street, Central Street, Front Street

Lafayette Street from New Derby Street to Front Street.

Franklin Street and Bridge Street will also close to all traffic between the westerly overpass ramps and Sgt. James Ayube Memorial Drive from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. for the closing fireworks.

Weekends starting Sept. 28 through Oct. 27:

Essex Street from Hawthorne Boulevard to New Liberty Street and Essex Street from Barton Square to Washington Street will be closed to through traffic and no on-street parking will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

Sat Sun Sat Sun Sat Sun Mon Sat Sun Sat Sun 9/28 9/29 10/5 10/6 10/12 10/13 10/14 10/19 10/20 10/26 10/27 1 Essex St. @ Barton Square 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 2 Essex St. @ Hawthorne Blvd. 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 3 Church St. @ Washington St. * * * * * * * * * 10AM 10AM 4 Washington St. @ Bridge St. 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 5 St. Peter @ Federal St. * * * * * * * * * 10AM 10AM 6 St. Peter @ Bridge St. (Based on Garage Availability) * * * * * * * * * * * 7 Brown St. @ Washington Sq. * * * * * * * * * 10AM 10AM 8 Front St. @ Central & Washington St. 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 9 Charter St. @ Central St NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON 10 Lafayette St. @ New Derby * * * * * * * * * 10AM 10AM 11 Washington St. @ New Derby * * NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON 10AM 10AM 12 Derby St. @ Lafayette St To Congress St * * * * * * * * * 10AM 10AM 13 Essex St. @ North St. * * NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON 14 Essex St. - detour to satellite lots * * * * * * * * * * * 15 Essex St. @ Union St. * * NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON 10AM 10AM 16 Mall St. @ Washington sq. N-Resident Only NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON 17 Oliver St. @Washington sq. N-Resident Only NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON 18 Williams St. @Bridge St.-Resident Only NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON A * symbol indicates no specific scheduled time for road closure. May close due to crowd volume.

Haunted Happenings Grand Opening Parade Oct. 3

The parade route runs from Congress Street at Shetland Park the parade will take a left onto Derby Street, a right onto Central Street, a left onto Front Street, a right onto Washington Street, a right onto the Essex Street Pedestrian Mall, a left onto Washington Square, and into the Salem Common. All the roads along the route will be closed to traffic.

The following road closures will be in effect from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.:

Route 1A from Derby Street to Brown Street

Congress Street will be closed from Harbor Street to Derby Street

Derby Street will be closed from Congress Street to Central Street

Commuters will not be able to use Route 1A between New Derby and Brown Street which includes Derby Street, Hawthorne Boulevard and Washington Square at the Common entrance.

Front Street

Essex Street will be closed between North Street and Hawthorne Blvd

Washington Street will be closed between New Derby and Bridge St

Garage Access Vehicles parked in the South Harbor Garage will not be able to exit between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Museum Place Garage entrance will only be accessible from Church Street or St. Peter Street. Vehicles exiting the Museum Place Garage will only be able to take a left onto to Brown Street and a right onto St. Peter Street.

Any vehicle parked in these areas from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. will be towed.

Congress Street both sides from Derby Street to Harbor Street

Essex Street from Washington Street to Hawthorne Boulevard

Central Street both sides from Charter Street to Derby Street

Derby Street both sides from Congress Street to Lafayette Street

Front Street both sides from Washington Street to Lafayette Street

Washington Square both sides from Essex Street to Brown Street

Parking meter spaces at the intersection of Charter Street, Front Street, and Central Street

Washington Street between Essex Street and Front Street, metered spaces.

Front Street Lot

Traffic delays are also expected for the Witch City 5K on Oct. 12 and the Devil's Chase road race on 19, though no specific road closures are planned for these events.