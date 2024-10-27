Brush fire seen burning in Salem, creating smoky conditions

What appeared to be a large brush fire was burning in Salem, Massachusetts, late Saturday and into early Sunday.

The fire was burning off Western Avenue. Flames could be seen in the woods, and it sent smoke into the area.

NBC10 Boston A brush fire burning in Salem, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.

Firefighters were at the scene about 11 p.m., and NBC10 Boston was reaching out for more information. There was no immediate indication that the fire, which comes as thousands of visitors flock to the city every day for Halloween festivities, was threatening structures.

Massachusetts has been under a red flag warning for a high fire danger, with the state's Department of Fire Services noting that the critical fire conditions meant, "Any fires that start may spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish."

