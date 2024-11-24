3 people killed in crash on I-93 offramp in Salem, NH State Police say

Three people are dead after an SUV crashed on an Interstate 93 offramp in Salem, New Hampshire, Sunday afternoon.

New Hampshire State Police say troopers responded just after 2 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the Exit 2 offramp from I-93 southbound in Salem and found a white Kia Sportage with three people inside, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kia driver has been identified as 71-year-old Rodney Dore, of Pelham, state police said. The two passengers were identified as 70-year-old Anne Dore, also of Pelham, and 45-year-old Lisana Alexander, of Salem.

According to state police, a preliminary investigation determined that the SUV was traveling south along the offramp when the vehicle went off the right side of the road for reasons unknown at this time. The Kia traveled through the grass before striking a culvert and coming to a stop just off the roadway.

The offramp was partially shutdown to accommodate the on-scene investigation and was expected to reopen by 6 p.m. State police had said earlier Sunday that multiple lanes of I-93 southbound were closed due to a "serious crash," but further details were not immediately shared.

​Salem fire and police departments, as well as the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, assisted state police on scene.

An investigation into the triple fatal crash remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to contact Trooper Mark Lingerman at 603-223-4381 or mark.n.lingerman@dos.nh.gov.