Bomb threat at Salem's Satanic Temple; neighbors told to shelter in place

A bomb threat was reported at the Satanic Temple in Salem, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon, the city said in an alert.

The public was urged to avoid Bridge Street between Beacon and Osgood streets, and people in the immediate area were asked to shelter in place, according to the alert.

"Responsible public safety protocols require that we take these threats seriously," the alert said.

It wasn't immediately clear if the threat was a hoax or real — an explosive device was thrown at the well-known temple in April, while other investigations were found to be unsubstantiated.