‘Abominations': Ex-Salem Teacher Arrested, Accused of Indecent Assault of 10 Girls

A former physical education teacher has been arrested on suspicion of indecent assault on 10 girls in Salem, Massachusetts, police said.

Daniel Hakim, a 36-year-old North Andover resident, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a six-month investigation, Salem police said Thursday. He's expected to be in court later in the day to face 32 counts of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

All the students Hakim is accused of assaulting were at Salem's Saltonstall School, where he taught from 2015 until 2018, when incidents involving improper conduct were brought to light and investigated, police said.

"The actions for which Daniel Hakim has been arrested and charged are abominations," Salem Mayor Kimberley Driscoll, Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller and Superintendent of Salem Public Schools Dr. Stephen Zrike said in a joint statement.

It wasn't immediately clear if Hakim had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.