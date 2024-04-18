Salem tour guides could soon be required to pay licensing fees

While tourism can be a real treat in Salem, Massachusetts, the city says the costs are tricky.

“Costs are starting to get close to a point where they’ll exceed the direct revenues the city brings in from things like parking and license fees,” said Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo.

The city can draw tens of thousands of visitors a day during the busy Halloween season. With more licensed tour guides in the city as the area continues to grow in popularity, a change in license fees was proposed during the city council meeting last week.

According to a letter from the mayor to city councilors, there are 175 licensed tour guides in the city, up from 28 in 2006 when the original ordinance went into effect.

Tour guides who spoke with NBC10 Boston say the proposal came as a surprise.

“We found out about this on a Wednesday night and the city council meeting was on a Thursday and so we have less than 24 hours to put our ducks in a row,” said Jeffrey Lilley, a tour guide at Salem Uncovered.

The proposed fee, paid annually, would cost tour guides with groups of 10 or less $150, groups of 11 to 29 $250, and groups of 30 to 40 $350. It also includes a discount of $50 for guides who don't use any form of amplification. It also increases fees for violations.

“This year, my license cost me $10. Next year they want me to pay $350. I employ a few guides in the season so that would be $1,400 that I would then I have to spend on guide fees,” said Lilley.

While Pangallo says this should only be the difference of adding a few extra cents to ticket prices, tour guides disagree.

“To say it's just a few cents on a ticket well then that would mean me imposing on a ticket which is technically not legal.”

If passed in the public hearing, the proposal would go into effect as soon as January 2025.

“Hopefully we come out with a resolution that fits everyone's needs, and is something we can shoulder and something that's gonna benefit the city,” said Lilley.