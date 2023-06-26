Salisbury Beach fully reopens ahead of July 4

Months after a winter storm battered Salisbury Beach, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation has announced it's fully reopening — just in time for Fourth of July celebrations.

In December 2022, a storm caused severe erosion of the beach and access points 8, 9, and 10, making it dangerous for residents and visitors alike.

In response, state workers repaired access points, two of which opened ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. On Sunday, the Department of Conservation and Recreation announced that access point 8 reopened, marking a full restoration of Salisbury Beach.

"DCR worked in close partnership with the Town, the legislative delegation, the community, and our partner agencies to safely and efficiently restore full access to the Beach - a beautiful destination spot and economic driver for the region - as quickly as possible," Commissioner Brian Arrigo said in a statement.

Salisbury, like many coastal towns, is battling beach erosion. A surprise late December storm that battered coastal towns up and down the Massachusetts coastline, washed away a lot of sand.

The storm broke stairs down to the shore and washed away sand — one longtime resident said he lost about 40% of his backyard because of damage to the sand dune.

Officials are eager for the public to enjoy the beaches once again.

"This is a major victory for everyone who loves our beaches," said state Sen. Bruce Tarr, who is chair of the Merrimack River Beach Alliance. "Access Point 8 is once again a beautiful and inviting entry to enjoy the outdoors."

The state is working to finding long-term solutions for the winter erosion so "residents and families can safely visit and experience our state’s beautiful beaches and waterfronts this summer,” Arrigo said.

NBC10 Boston's Eli Rosenberg contributed to this report.