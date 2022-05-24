Local

New Hampshire

Salmonella Outbreak Connected to NH Noodle Bar

Salmonella is estimated to cause 1.35 million infections a year in the U.S., and an average of 172 infections annually in New Hampshire

By Mary Markos

Illustration of Enterobacteriaceae bacteria. Individual bacterium are shown as pink rod shapes with multiple hair-like flagella used for motility. The Enterobacteriaceae family contains over a hundred species including Shigella, Klebsiella, Salmonella and Escherichia coli and can be found in animal guts, water and soil. Some Enterobacteriaceae members are animal and plant parasites.
Getty Images

Health officials are investigating an outbreak of salmonella cases connected to a noodle bar in Manchester, New Hampshire.

As of Sunday, at least seven people were infected with Salmonella Enteriditis after eating at Buba Noodle Bar on Lowell Street, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

One case was hospitalized. There have been no deaths. Several other people with salmonella infection are currently under investigation.

Buba Noodle Bar voluntarily closed on May 20, while a public health investigation is conducted, and the restaurant is working with state officials to help determine a source for the infections.

Symptoms of salmonella

Salmonella is estimated to cause 1.35 million infections a year in the U.S., and an average of 172 infections annually in New Hampshire. Most people with Salmonellosis, the infection caused by salmonella bacteria, get better in three to seven days.

Symptoms may include fever, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramping. Salmonella is most commonly spread when a person eats contaminated food or from not washing their hands after touching animals or food items known to carry the bacteria.

“Anybody who develops a gastrointestinal illness within 7 days after eating at the Buba Noodle Bar restaurant should contact their primary care provider for Salmonella testing,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said in a statement. “Symptoms of a Salmonella infection most commonly include fever, abdominal cramping, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Symptoms usually will improve without antibiotics; however, more serious infection can occur.”

An investigation is being conducted by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the Division of Public Health Services, in collaboration with the City of Manchester Department of Health.

More information on salmonella is available on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

