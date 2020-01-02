Local
Decision 2020

Sanders Raises Impressive $34.5M in 2019’s Final Quarter

By Associated Press

By Associated Press

EFE

Bernie Sanders says he raised more than $34.5 million in the final three months of last year, showing that a recent heart attack hasn't slowed the Vermont senator's fundraising prowess with the start of the Democratic presidential primaries looming.

Sanders' campaign said Thursday that the haul came from more than 1.8 million donations, including 40,000 new donors on the final day of the year alone. Sanders' total exceeds the $24.7 million that former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced a day earlier that he'd raised during the fourth quarter.

The strong totals suggest that their party's primary is going to feature a long and protracted fight among well-funded rivals.

