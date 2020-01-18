Local
Bernie Sanders

Sanders Steps Up Appeals to Women After Flap With Warren

The Vermont senator attended the Seacoast Women's March in Portsmouth on Saturday

By Hunter Woodall and Will Weissert

David McNew/Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is stepping up his pitch to women in early-voting New Hampshire on the heels of a squabble over sexism in politics with fellow progressive and 2020 rival Elizabeth Warren.

The Vermont senator attended the Seacoast Women's March in Portsmouth on Saturday and had a message for men: "If you think abortion rights, if you think equal pay for equal work is just a women's issue, you are dead wrong."

His remarks came a day after his campaign released two television ads in New Hampshire. One ad says that, under President Donald Trump, "women's rights are under attack.''

