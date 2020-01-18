Sanders Steps Up Appeals to Women After Flap With Warren

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is stepping up his pitch to women in early-voting New Hampshire on the heels of a squabble over sexism in politics with fellow progressive and 2020 rival Elizabeth Warren.

The Vermont senator attended the Seacoast Women's March in Portsmouth on Saturday and had a message for men: "If you think abortion rights, if you think equal pay for equal work is just a women's issue, you are dead wrong."

His remarks came a day after his campaign released two television ads in New Hampshire. One ad says that, under President Donald Trump, "women's rights are under attack.''