Ex-Stoughton officer accused of killing Sandra Birchmore asks for more time to review case

Matthew Farwell, the former Stoughton police detective accused of grooming Sandra Birchmore as a teen and then killing her when she became pregnant with his child as an adult, has requested the cancellation of an upcoming hearing so his attorney can have more time to review his case.

What to Know Sandra Birchmore was found dead at her apartment in Canton, Massachusetts, in 2021. She was three months pregnant; her death was ruled a suicide.

Matthew Farwell, one of three former Stoughton police officers who've been accused of having inappropriate sexual relationships with Birchmore, has now been accused in federal court of killing Birchmore and making her death look like a suicide.

Stoughton's police chief, a spokesman for the Norfolk District Attorney's Office, and the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office released statements on the new allegations.

Farwell is facing federal charges in the death of Birchmore, who was found dead in her Canton, Massachusetts, apartment in 2021. She was three months pregnant. Farwell is accused of strangling her and then staging her body and apartment to make the death appear as if she committed suicide.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Farwell has requested a "voluntary order of detention without prejudice," which, if granted, allows him to stay in custody while retaining his right to request a detention hearing at a later date. A detention hearing is currently schedule for Sept. 12, but the filing requests it be canceled so Farwell's attorney can work through the details of the case.

The Sandra Birchmore case

Sandra Birchmore joined the Stoughton Police Explorers Academy in 2010, when she was 12. She died 11 years later, the state medical examiner's office ruling the death a suicide.

An internal investigation followed, and the department said in 2022 that Farwell and two other Stoughton officers had inappropriate sexual relationships with Birchmore, with Farwell accused of starting to see her when she was 15.

The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office didn't bring charges against Farwell or the other two officers — both have denied wrongdoing, and they are not facing charges in federal court.

The department turned the results of the investigation over to prosecutors. Investigators said at the time that there was no foul play in Birchmore’s death.

All three officers resigned before they were interviewed as part of the Stoughton police investigation, police said. County prosecutors eventually handed over the investigation to the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office; their probe was still ongoing as of Wednesday.

But the U.S. Attorney's Office says it reviewed existing evidence and uncovered new evidence that led to Farwell's grand jury indictment on a charge of killing a witness or victim.

In the indictment against Farwell, federal prosecutors allege that he killed Birchmore with the intention of covering up possible federal crimes.

The Norfolk County District Attorney's office noted in a statement on Wednesday that the investigation has remained open and active, that it's cooperated with investigators including from the FBI and that two officers assigned to the office were part of Farwell's arrest in Revere.

A spokesman also told NBC10 Boston that the office was limited by the medical examiner's ruling that the death was a suicide.

Evidence for the theory that Birchmore was killed was first brought forward in a legal proceeding earlier this year. In June, Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara wrote a statement to the Stoughton community on a report that left her "profoundly disturbed and troubled" from a pathologist hired by Birchmore's family as part of a civil lawsuit.

While NBC10 Boston has not reviewed the report, The Boston Globe reported that, in it, a former New York City chief medical examiner found that Birchmore's death was a homicide, not a suicide. Without mentioning its findings, McNamara said that the report warranted further high-level examination.