Sandra Birchmore supporters want to keep attention on her case

Supporters of Sandra Birchmore marched from the town hall to the police department in Stoughton, Massachusetts, on Saturday, as organizers say they hope these monthly standouts will keep attention on her case.

Birchmore's supporters, wearing blue and white, say they want her to have a voice because she didn't have one for the more than three years that her death was originally ruled a suicide.

“Just hold signs and let the public know we’re here and to look up Sandra’s name and figure out what’s going on with her case,” said Melissa "Mizzy" Berry, a Justice for Sandra Birchmore organizer. "Sandra’s favorite color was blue. And we do light blue for baby blue because she was pregnant. And we do white for because of her innocence being stolen.”

Federal investigators say Officer Matthew Farwell got Birchmore pregnant, killed her and then staged her Canton apartment to look like a suicide in February 2021.

“Finally, the FBI stepped up and got him and now he’s in jail right now awaiting trial,” Berry said.

Loved ones have long said Sandra Birchmore did not die by suicide, as authorities ruled, and they are reacting to this week's federal indictment of a former detective accused of killing her.

Farwell was arrested by the feds in August. According to an internal investigation by the Stoughton Police Department, Farwell was one of three officers accused of having inappropriate sexual relations with Birchmore starting when she was just 15 years old.

“Just because Matthew Farwell was arrested, doesn’t mean that’s the end of the case," Berry said. "People need to know that this case is still ongoing.”

Between Birchmore and the high-profile Karen Read case, supporters say they have a lot of questions about local law enforcement -- but not many answers.

"Why the FBI had to go after and get Matthew Farwell, why didn’t Michael Morrissey’s office and why didn’t the Massachusetts State Police unit under him get Matthew Farwell?” asked Berry.

The next hearing in Birchmore's case is scheduled for December.

DA Morrissey's office did not immediately respond to NBC10 Boston's request for comment.