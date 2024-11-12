Woman found dead in burning vehicle in Cape Cod woods is IDed

Authorities have identified the woman whose remains were found in a burning vehicle in the woods in Cape Cod on Monday, but haven't shared what is believed to have led to her death.

The woman who died was identified as Sandwich resident Susan Lauber, 86, the Cape & Island District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Before dawn, Lauber drove into Peter's Pond and up to the last cottage on the road, prosecutors said. She then drove around the cottage, off the road, and into the woods, where her vehicle ended up leaning onto the passenger's side.

The whole vehicle became engulfed in flames, though investigators didn't say Tuesday how they believe the fire started.

Lauber's family has been notified about her death, according to prosecutors.

Human remains were found inside a burning vehicle in Sandwich, Massachusetts, in the vicinity of Oakcrest Cove Recreation Area.

The district attorney's office had previously said there was no threat to the public.

Video from the scene showed investigators at the Oakcrest Cove Recreation area focusing on what appeared to be a charred SUV in the woods.

Part of the park was taped off Monday, though it was already closed for the Veterans Day holiday. It's known to locals, stunned to hear about the death investigation, for its tennis and pickleball courts as well as its skate park.