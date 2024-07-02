Sankalp – The Taste Of India to open in former Olive & Mint space in Foxborough

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a chain of Indian restaurants is expanding to the southwest suburbs of Boston, moving into the space where another Indian dining spot had been.

According to a Threads post from @jeremykrantz, Sankalp - The Taste Of India is planning to open in Foxborough, taking over the former Olive & Mint space on Route 1 between the Route 95 intersection and Gillette Stadium/Patriot Place. It appears that this will be the first location of the chain in New England, and it could be opening later this week though keep checking back for updates on an exact opening date.

The address for the upcoming Sankalp - The Taste Of India (and former Olive & Mint) is 2 Washington Street (Route 1), Foxborough, MA, 02035. The website for the chain is at https://sankalprestaurants.com/

