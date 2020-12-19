Santander Bank in Melrose Robbed; Police Searching for Suspect

Police are searching for a suspect after a bank was robbed Saturday morning in Melrose, Massachusetts.

The Santander Bank, located at 492 Main Street, was robbed around 9 a.m., Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyle said.

Police say the suspect came into the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding the teller put money in a brown paper CVS bag. He fled northbound on Main Street with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The suspect is described as a 45 to 50-year-old male, wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt with gray pants and a knit cap.

The suspect was also wearing a blue surgical-style mask and black glasses with what appears to be rhinestones on the front portion of the frames.

No one was injured, and no weapon was shown, police said.

Anyone with any information on this bank robbery is asked to call 781-665-1212.

The Melrose Police Department is investigating.