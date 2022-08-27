Santa's Village Employee Seriously Injured After Falling From Roller Coaster Platform

An employee at Santa's Village theme park in Jefferson, New Hampshire, was seriously injured on an amusement ride Saturday, officials announced.

According to a preliminary investigation by the New Hampshire Department of Safety, the 51-year-old man suddenly fell off a platform while the roller coaster ride was in motion at the Christmas-themed amusement park. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The man's name has not been released, and officials did not say which ride he was injured on.

Park employees contacted the state fire marshal's office regarding the incident and the worker's injuries. Tramway and Amusement Ride Safety investigators responded to the park located at 528 Presidential Highway to inspect the ride and continue their investigation into what happened, officials said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The circumstances that led to the employee's injuries remain under investigation.

All mechanical amusement rides within the State of New Hampshire must be inspected by the Division of Fire Safety at least once a year and registered prior to operation, according to a press release from the state's department of safety. Each mechanical ride that passes inspection is also given a registration decal, which must be affixed on the ride and be visible to the public.

Officials did not say when the ride in question was last inspected or registered.

The park is a popular destination for families and features a number of attractions including the Skyway Sleigh, Chimney Drop, and Yule Log Flume.

Police are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy after he fell from a ride at Icon Park in Orlando Thursday night.