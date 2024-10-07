Sapporo Ramen closing 2 locations as it readies new food hall spot

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local group of ramen spots is going through changes, as it has closed one location and will soon close another--though it will soon open at a new food hall.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Sapporo Ramen has closed its outlet in Brookline Village, while a check on its Instagram page indicates that its restaurant in Cambridge's Porter Square will also be shutting down on October 20. The post also mentions that "We can't wait to catch up with you all in our new spot at Canal Side Food Hall on October 25th! And don't forget, you can still grab your favorite ramen at our Central Square location until then!" (The Central Square outlet is located at H Mart.)

CanalSide Food Hall will reside within CambridgeSide in East Cambridge and will include approximately 15 options for dining.

The website for Sapporo Ramen can be found at sappororamenma.com.

